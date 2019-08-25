As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Cut by $7.16 Million Its Holding; De Burlo Group Cut Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $1.64 Million as Valuation Rose

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 22,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 137,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, down from 159,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,501 were reported by Cookson Peirce And Incorporated. Shaker Investments Lc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 19,120 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 18,915 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual owns 295,900 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Allstate stated it has 92,135 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tru Comm Of Vermont owns 138,991 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Telemus Lc has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 20,270 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 626,273 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 1.42% or 261,400 shares. Vanguard Group reported 90.99 million shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 56,750 shares to 74,950 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited reported 4.44M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,675 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 100 shares stake. Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 35,543 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Strum Towne has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sun Life owns 0.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,851 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 253,897 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 101,153 shares. 5.45 million are owned by Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Lc. 26,330 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group. Cibc World, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 801,696 shares. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2.45 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 3.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,900 shares to 251,875 shares, valued at $27.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).