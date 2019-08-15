As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Decreased Stake by $584,749; Rockshelter Capital Management Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $182.14. About 7.49M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 20/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS SAY ON FACEBOOK PROTESTS TO CONTINUE ON FRIDAY; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Lance: Lance Announces Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.61% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 37.53M shares traded or 74.34% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119,997 shares to 303,748 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,411 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 7,025 shares. Coastline Trust Communications holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,665 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 8 shares. Apriem Advsr has 5,152 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.4% or 139,464 shares. Smith Moore & Com reported 6,880 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Guardian Trust invested in 624,437 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co owns 9,691 shares. Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Company stated it has 200,921 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pictet Cie (Europe) accumulated 130,287 shares. Welch Limited Liability Corp has 2.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aspiriant Limited Liability Co owns 55,070 shares. Piedmont Investment stated it has 320,245 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Com holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsrs Lc owns 2.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 66,299 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 272,790 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,079 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 253,897 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,677 shares. 47,675 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser. Perritt Cap Inc invested in 8,956 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.13% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.72% or 37,892 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited, a California-based fund reported 229,140 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested in 10,963 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 456,726 shares. Wendell David Associate has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,420 shares to 193,640 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 8,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,678 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

