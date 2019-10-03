As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Cornerstone Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $332,586; South State Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 15,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 14.38M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

South State Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 22,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 473,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.72 million, up from 450,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 48.53M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ENDORSED EXECUTIVE PAY IN VOTE AT ANNUAL MEETING; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads

South State Corp, which manages about $868.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 7,300 shares to 20,012 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 36,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,317 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Intermediate Municipal B (MUNI).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,400 were reported by Nexus Invest Management Incorporated. Donaldson Management holds 19,266 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Golub Gru Llc reported 672,214 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 250,634 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 312,686 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 35,786 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Leavell Investment holds 17,702 shares. 9.72 million are owned by National Pension Serv. Park Circle Com has 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,000 shares. The New York-based Roanoke Asset has invested 2.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4.52M shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1.19M shares. 22,960 were accumulated by Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership. Mirador Cap Prtn Lp invested in 0.15% or 10,583 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.