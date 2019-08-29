As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Choate Investment Advisors Boosted Stake; Investec Asset Management North America Holding in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Has Lowered by $311,121 as Stock Price Declined

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 11,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 55,063 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 66,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 2.29M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 7,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 113,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 105,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 6.59 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Citi Upgrades Mosaic (MOS) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). U S Glob Investors holds 20,000 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 20,819 shares. Adage Group Limited Liability Corp owns 8.17M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 35,900 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 548,723 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tompkins Fincl has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cutter & Brokerage accumulated 0.59% or 75,977 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Headinvest Ltd Co. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). M&T Savings Bank Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Utd Asset Strategies Inc owns 119,391 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 103,498 shares in its portfolio.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 250,694 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Capped Etf (EWZ) by 22,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. 12,998 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. The insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 322,455 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Raymond James Service accumulated 3.30 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Monarch Cap Mngmt stated it has 160,173 shares. Scott And Selber owns 1.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,368 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). City reported 91,605 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Com Va reported 332,273 shares stake. Moreover, Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 4.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.17 million shares. Howland Capital Ltd Co reported 14,584 shares stake. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability holds 0.71% or 206,557 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Retail Bank has 1.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 216,931 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 0.93% or 1.79 million shares. Addison Capital Com holds 1.1% or 26,912 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 773,960 shares. Personal Cap Advsr holds 0.03% or 50,865 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 11,855 shares to 15,299 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 81,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,167 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.