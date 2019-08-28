As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Position; Jennison Associates Has Increased Its Position in Entergy New (ETR) as Share Value Rose

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 645,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.75M, up from 721,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 9,379 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 21/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 15% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS FITZPATRICK REACTOR TO 40% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 611,500 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,084 shares to 283,917 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,648 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca). South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carroll stated it has 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Associated Banc accumulated 316,661 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.85% or 5.53 million shares. Orrstown Services Inc accumulated 3,600 shares. 88,566 are held by Spectrum Mgmt Grp. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co owns 31,433 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt holds 0.18% or 6,221 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 257,813 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W Incorporated invested in 53,750 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 87,520 shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 3.16M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Westchester has invested 5.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

