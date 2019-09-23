As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $1.78 Million; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Position in Visa (Call) (V) by $1.71 Million as Stock Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 32,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.09M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 9.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 3.03M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyft Inc by 55,686 shares to 126,972 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 12,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,191 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 86,395 shares to 569,263 shares, valued at $167.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 55,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.