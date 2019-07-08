As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered by $335,755 Its Stake; Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut Its Morgan (MS) Position by $305,886 as Valuation Rose

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Morgan (MS) by 52.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 7,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,515 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 4.95M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/04/2018 – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN UNITS TO MORGAN STANLEY; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 19/03/2018 – RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 111 FROM SFR 107; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 18/04/2018 – CORRETTO-Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti; 13/03/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 EUROS FROM 145 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 03/04/2018 – Ralph Morgan, Co-Founder of Organa Brands, Announces Departure; 09/04/2018 – Machinery, truck makers poised to be big winners from Trump infrastructure push: Morgan Stanley; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ONLY EXPECTS CO TO ORGANICALLY GENERATE ABOUT $1.1 BLN FOR DEBT REDUCTION IN 2018

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 11.26 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks See Fed Follow-Through – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares to 131,556 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 38,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrepid Capital Management invested in 64,039 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 71,744 shares. Barry Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 4,979 shares. Pettee Investors Incorporated stated it has 10,338 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 18,888 shares. 233,585 were accumulated by Washington Tru Financial Bank. London Of Virginia holds 3.14% or 6.80 million shares in its portfolio. The California-based Golub Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 203,032 shares. Randolph Inc holds 513,786 shares or 5.44% of its portfolio. Grassi Mgmt holds 128,998 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset has 2.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 148,676 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp holds 1.54M shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd holds 1.25% or 36,898 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 53,061 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp stated it has 5.20 million shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.82% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 50,452 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 15.36 million shares stake. Icon Advisers owns 65,600 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dubuque Financial Bank Tru stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Schafer Cullen Mngmt owns 84,290 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 6.04 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corporation reported 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nordea holds 342,668 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 44.14M shares. St Johns Investment Co Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.90 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.