As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Loeb Partners Boosted Position by $24.30 Million; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Rose, Falcon Edge Capital LP Increased Its Position by $873,600

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 3.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,400 were reported by Zacks Invest. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 114,874 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation reported 158,403 shares. First Advsrs Lp has 191,936 shares. Omni Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 673,841 shares. Natixis holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 168,643 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 483,709 shares. Dynamic Mgmt Limited reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 16,220 were reported by Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability. Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,001 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 224,310 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc reported 3,302 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Soros Fund Management Limited Company stated it has 325,191 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 383,713 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $28.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset Research Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cognios Capital Ltd Llc owns 74,965 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Keystone Fincl Planning invested in 1.99% or 74,551 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation stated it has 249,165 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Weatherstone Capital has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eaton Vance owns 4.89M shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 384,293 shares. Cibc World invested in 0.51% or 1.16M shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gm Advisory Gp accumulated 0.33% or 18,544 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Llc holds 3.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 279,429 shares. Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or holds 3.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 143,603 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In has 139,949 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Com holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 247,956 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 64.08 million shares.

