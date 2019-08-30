As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Lowered by $772,051 Its Position; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Market Value Declined While Harber Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $5.08 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 362,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 512,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 874,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 336,122 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 473,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56M, down from 487,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 11.28 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 1.03% or 87,520 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.91% or 8.19 million shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Limited Liability has 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 167,614 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Com has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comgest Glob Investors Sas holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 365,500 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Ltd reported 3.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,148 shares. Central Retail Bank And Trust reported 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.06% or 2.20M shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 1.28 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. First Fincl Bank & Of Newtown holds 9,128 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 14,639 were reported by M&R Capital Mgmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 270,320 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). A D Beadell Counsel invested in 2.09% or 43,663 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,259 shares to 24,301 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (DVYE).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Outlook Takes Trade War Hit – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 19,165 shares to 272,594 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.