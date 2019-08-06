As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Trimmed Position by $664,620; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Its Position by $15.07 Million

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 12,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.43 million, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 6.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 342,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 253,182 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 595,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 97,340 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 83,627 shares to 125,907 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 37,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.30 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

