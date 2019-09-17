As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position by $2.42 Million; Bloombergsen Raised Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $1.35 Million; Valuation Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 44,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 741,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.52 million, down from 786,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 3.57 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 9,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 450,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.94M, up from 440,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $126.63. About 270,125 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 406,851 shares to 770,202 shares, valued at $34.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 15,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.72 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

