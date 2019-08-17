As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Jolley Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $319,166; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Holder Howland Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 1,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 106,619 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 105,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35 million shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau & Associates invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 394,290 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,390 shares. 16,169 are held by Regal Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Mondrian Invest invested in 2.7% or 1.59 million shares. Altfest L J & accumulated 10,651 shares. 140,264 are owned by L & S Inc. Moreover, Wharton Business Ltd Liability Co has 1.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co holds 628,007 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Excalibur Corporation reported 28,845 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 1,310 shares. St Johns Mgmt Ltd Co reported 26,004 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 75,853 shares. Telos Mgmt accumulated 2.86% or 169,740 shares. Davidson Advsr has invested 3.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,227 shares to 20,804 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,236 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Lp stated it has 59,450 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,805 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zeke Cap Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,181 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.56% or 43,090 shares in its portfolio. Founders Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 2,531 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc holds 0.62% or 18,215 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 1,335 shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 2.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1,247 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Homrich And Berg holds 0.18% or 16,907 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 2.04% or 94,898 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Sequoia Finance Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Woodley Farra Manion owns 5,732 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.