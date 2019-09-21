As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Cut by $1.50 Million Its Holding; Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Lifted Holding

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) by 72.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 33,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 80,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 613,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.59 million, down from 641,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1.31% or 208,966 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp accumulated 30,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 4.99M shares or 0.52% of the stock. 68,951 are owned by Barbara Oil. 990,224 are held by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Beaumont Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Of Virginia Va invested in 1.77% or 248,791 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp stated it has 1.36M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Asset One reported 2.66 million shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca owns 133,776 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Liberty Capital has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,229 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 11.68M shares. Schmidt P J Invest Incorporated owns 73,582 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Advisory Inc accumulated 301,101 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,737 shares to 28,631 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 31,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fracking ban would slash U.S. oil production by 60%, Pioneer CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.