As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Fosun International LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $943,400; As Lg Display Co LTD (LPL) Share Price Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (LPL) by 57.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 145,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.87% . The hedge fund held 109,433 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 255,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lg Display Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 410,923 shares traded or 0.61% up from the average. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 35.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.58% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 29/05/2018 – China has delayed approval for LG Display’s Guangzhou OLED plant at urging of local rivals, insiders say; 18/03/2018 AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 9 TRLN WON; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY DENIES MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED DIRECT INVESTMENT WORTH 1 TRLN WON FROM GOOGLE; 04/04/2018 – Paju LG Display Factory .. “Roof evacuation 10 people in the structure” (2); 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS LCD PANEL PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO STABILIZE DURING SECOND QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – LG Display reports first quarterly loss since 2016; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q LOSS 59.45B WON, EST. LOSS 9.48B WON; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Rev KRW5.675T Vs KRW7.062T; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS STRENGTHENING STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH GOOGLE

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 13.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

More notable recent LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Universal Display vs. LG Display – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What To Do After LG Display Shares Dip – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is LG Display a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.