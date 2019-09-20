As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Creative Planning Has Raised Holding; Castine Capital Management Holds Stake in Meridian Bancorp Md (EBSB)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 18,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 688,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.68M, up from 669,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 15.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 145,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 476,862 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, up from 331,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 128,147 shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 11/05/2018 – FIRE AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS ALSO CAUSED CLOSURE OF THREE FORD U.S. TRUCK PLANTS; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Meridian Bank 1Q EPS $0.20; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS CONTRACT WITH NZAS SEPARATE TO 2030 AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Closes Sale of Waste Assets and Transitions to Attis Industries; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds CYBG; 28/05/2018 – Sentient IV Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Meridian Mining S.E; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Value Fund Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 27/03/2018 – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University Accepting Applications for Inaugural Class to Begin in July

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold EBSB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 1.32% less from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Parametric Associates Limited reported 44,271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 183,953 are owned by Matarin Mgmt. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,145 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 100,000 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Clarivest Asset Mngmt accumulated 91,890 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp accumulated 35,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 37,857 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 233,479 shares. Td Asset has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). National Bank Of America De owns 281,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 117,800 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,912 shares to 582,756 shares, valued at $29.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 248,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (ERX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.