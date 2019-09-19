As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bokf Decreased Its Holding by $1.89 Million; Helix Energy Solutions Grp (HLX) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.76 Million

Bokf decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 34,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 670,226 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.68M, down from 705,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 12.67 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp Inc (HLX) by 183.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 345,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 533,272 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 187,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 913,929 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Ltd Liability invested 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,133 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Nadler Financial Inc reported 11,432 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Gp Lp has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.8% stake. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 958,208 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh accumulated 0.5% or 818,137 shares. Tiemann Advsr Llc, California-based fund reported 20,890 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Partners, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19.55 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 47,225 shares. Shine Advisory Services invested in 0.16% or 6,299 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,586 shares to 13,752 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (NASDAQ:ONB) by 151,503 shares to 187,502 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,442 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG).