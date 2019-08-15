As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Decreased by $636,000 Its Stake; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Old Republic International Has Cut Its Stake by $4.65 Million

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 508,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.47M, down from 520,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.68% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 48.11M shares traded or 123.50% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 71,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 220,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, down from 292,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 3.16M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl reported 119,077 shares. Cohen Klingenstein invested in 0.34% or 90,865 shares. Fragasso Inc has 63,976 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Moreover, Penn Davis Mcfarland has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 127,095 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Navellier Assoc reported 56,148 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Service has 3.30 million shares. Security Natl Comm stated it has 95,778 shares. Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.50 million shares. Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 90,071 shares. 48,507 are owned by Kingfisher Capital Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 920,834 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has 55,833 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 3.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,049 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.16% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pdts Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 1.33% stake. Ghp Inv Advsrs owns 7,445 shares. Sky Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 234,264 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ckw Financial Gp owns 900 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Signaturefd Limited reported 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 48,448 shares. Asset One stated it has 655,526 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 33,852 shares. 3,264 are held by Ssi Inv Mngmt. Brinker Capital has 22,247 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 200,000 shares to 702,000 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).