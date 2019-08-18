As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cut Holding; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 17,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 7.90 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.25M, up from 7.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 973,682 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability stated it has 32,275 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Federated Inc Pa reported 2,655 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 0.03% or 3,838 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp, a New York-based fund reported 17,299 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation holds 17,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 43,637 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.87 million shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru holds 12,648 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.12% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 6,737 shares. Girard Partners has 4,208 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company holds 10,337 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd stated it has 0.12% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares to 166,712 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wall Street Tumbles Following Yield Curve Inversion – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,610 shares to 703,520 shares, valued at $42.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Ser Corp holds 0.17% or 14,813 shares in its portfolio. 2.93 million are held by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com. Cap Guardian Tru Co holds 463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,876 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0.49% or 680,843 shares. Town Country National Bank & Trust Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 68,170 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Madrona Service Llc reported 8,703 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 19.31M shares. Blume Cap stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Limited Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 11.07M shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Signature Estate And Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 2.18% or 473,348 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 2.06% or 324,458 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 26.65M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 7,317 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.