As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Blue Chip Partners Upped Its Stake; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shares Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered by $668,100 Its Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 10,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 237,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80M, up from 226,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Limited accumulated 390,130 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.78 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 30,420 shares. 3,500 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,189 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 29,362 shares. The New York-based Kepos Lp has invested 0.11% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Sei Invests owns 33,096 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp accumulated 0.04% or 53,775 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 122,928 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 4,346 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 40,987 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 17,203 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.2% – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MTUM, PG, CSCO, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “What to Expect When Cisco Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management owns 29,043 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 325,464 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.65% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5.36M shares. Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 251,964 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 4,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd invested in 248,600 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Company holds 38,029 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas has 3.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 532,366 shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Harbour Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 54,295 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Poplar Forest invested in 68,373 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Weatherstone holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,502 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Colrain Capital Ltd Llc owns 3.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54,028 shares.