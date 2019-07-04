As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Rose, Loeb Partners Has Upped Stake by $24.30 Million; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted Its Acco Brands (ACCO) Holding by $1.67 Million; Market Value Declined

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 100.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 208,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 415,716 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 207,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 311,773 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 481,554 shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $258.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 305,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R).

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UAA, WFT, AKAM and SN among midday movers (10/30/2018) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “ACCO Brands’ GBC® Launches the Revolutionary Fotonâ„¢ 30 Laminator: Where Time-Saving Efficiency Meets High-Tech – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Savings Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.91% or 18.15 million shares in its portfolio. Hikari Limited reported 0.59% stake. Acg Wealth holds 0.89% or 122,486 shares. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.82M shares. Grace White Ny has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Common Retirement Fund reported 11.64M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 6,525 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Associated Banc holds 316,661 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Whitnell & Co holds 0.58% or 28,008 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc owns 29,965 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Svcs invested in 7,652 shares. 3,398 are held by Tortoise Invest Management Limited. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Lc reported 50,341 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Server Market Decelerates in Q1: DELL, HPE & Others in Sight – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Science Applications (SAIC) Deliver a Beat in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.