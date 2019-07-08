As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Rose, Investment House Raised by $638,650 Its Stake; Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Viasat (VSAT) by $2.43 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 176,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 3,623 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 203,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 545,158 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 14,361 shares to 5,458 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,288 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jun 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1.25 million shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Round Table Serv holds 14,484 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 29,201 are owned by Shelton Capital Management. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Allstate owns 444,282 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Amer Bankshares holds 1.87% or 109,481 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 1.87M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 920,834 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. 20,854 are held by Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 173,927 shares. Janney Capital Llc holds 1.65% or 586,166 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Company holds 0% or 2,014 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & reported 14,948 shares.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “L3 Technologies Wins $69M Deal to Support CSS VSAT System – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ViaSat, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2019: INTU,VSAT,SNAP,GOOG,GOOGL,ADSK – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Viasat (VSAT) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. 84,401 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $6.14 million were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A. 25,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $1.84M were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy. FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 24,948 shares to 110,675 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,205 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 29,211 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc holds 0.22% or 195,160 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 43,355 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors Ltd Co invested in 25,596 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Regions Financial owns 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 1,235 shares. 74,008 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Invesco Limited holds 151,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 2,632 shares. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn has invested 1.73% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Oppenheimer Asset holds 18,316 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).