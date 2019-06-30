As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Cut Its Holding by $4.30 Million; Exelon (EXC) Holder Essex Financial Services Has Boosted Its Holding by $415,400

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 759,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98 million, down from 840,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45 million shares traded or 68.48% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 6.73 million shares traded or 34.54% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Exelon Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 0.02% or 131,139 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc stated it has 33,204 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 20,272 were accumulated by Regal Inv Advsrs Lc. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 13.04 million shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 320 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 34,885 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 4,153 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 264,137 shares. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 588 shares. First Financial Corporation In reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Montana-based First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0.95% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 12,640 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny reported 7,929 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,260 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,358 shares to 20,514 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,709 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoom: Risky Business – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Dell, Lenovo, Cisco and Hewlett Packard – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Science Applications (SAIC) Deliver a Beat in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.