As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Sterling Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $1.67 Million; Lee Danner & Bass Holding in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34M shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 31,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 75,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Invstrs (NYSE:NHI) by 6,000 shares to 139,182 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 5,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,522 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘A’ (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0.26% stake. Wellington Gp Llp holds 3.05 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Limited reported 12,506 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Greatmark Prtn Inc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradition Management Lc holds 21,187 shares. Bar Harbor accumulated 4,146 shares. Chatham Group Inc holds 0.23% or 8,084 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swiss Retail Bank owns 6.07M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Jacobs & Com Ca holds 90,765 shares. Bridges Investment Management reported 310,139 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,187 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs accumulated 0.34% or 321,041 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And has 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Braun Stacey Assocs reported 181,244 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Management Ltd Liability Company has 72,910 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citadel Advisors Lc owns 53,429 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has invested 2.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altrinsic accumulated 28,040 shares. Bragg Fincl has invested 1.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Communications reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ci Investments Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Telemus Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 60,834 shares. Martin Tn stated it has 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 296,131 shares. Excalibur Management Corp holds 28,845 shares. Independent Investors Inc holds 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 22,400 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 0.85% or 14.95 million shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares to 56,377 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).