As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $2.29 Million; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lowered Position in Facebook (FB) by $583,488 as Stock Price Rose

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 3,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 131,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.45M, down from 134,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 10.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook delays home-speaker unveil amid data crisis – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reports increase in daily users in North America, rebounding from drop late last year; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress this week in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 04/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook says the information of up to 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been “improperly shared”; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 42,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 22,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 64,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 10.29M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.69 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09B for 16.44 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.