As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Position by $1.24 Million; Dearborn Partners Has Boosted Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Position by $862,875; Stock Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 14,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 477,711 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.42 million, up from 463,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $62.61. About 2.48 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 23,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 67,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 477,236 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 4,554 shares. Wade G W & Inc holds 3,508 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Finemark Financial Bank & reported 10,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 99,255 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 1,128 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 247,663 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 416 shares. Clenar Muke Llc has 11.72 million shares. 299,557 are held by Associated Banc. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 91,667 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Element Management Ltd Liability Co reported 23,134 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.05% or 5,939 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xcel Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “11 Utility Stocks and Funds to Buy for Safety and Income – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,308 shares to 70,037 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Cap Advisors Lp owns 14,625 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon And Payne has invested 3.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Snow Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 45,478 shares. Mgmt Pro Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 3,249 shares. St Germain D J Com Inc holds 408,501 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 302,765 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares stated it has 195,377 shares. Moreover, Saratoga Rech Invest Management has 5.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.56 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 2,914 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Howland Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,284 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advisors accumulated 0.84% or 126,532 shares. First Finance Corp In holds 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,075 shares.