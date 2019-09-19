As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Sadoff Investment Management Decreased Stake; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Truepoint Boosted Its Stake

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 105.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 19,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 36,947 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 493,548 shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – MITCH FEIGER TO BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Fincl, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Comml Franchise in the Attractive Chicago Market; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD CEO GREG CARMICHAEL COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.17M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 2.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,710 shares to 277,562 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.79 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.74M shares. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Suncoast Equity Management has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Cap Llc holds 30,206 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca owns 133,776 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service Inc owns 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,477 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A stated it has 119,636 shares. 254,923 are held by Farmers And Merchants Incorporated. Miller Howard Investments Ny owns 1.42 million shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt reported 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argent Tru Co owns 216,831 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 327,555 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 58,220 shares. Fragasso reported 65,937 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.05% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Triangle Wealth has 7,285 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 159,488 shares. Loudon Inv Lc stated it has 0.22% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Clark Group Incorporated has 0.74% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 54,563 are held by Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt. 10,062 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd. Moreover, Smith Graham And Investment Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.62% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Old Natl Bankshares In has 58,984 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 22,353 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.21% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Sei has 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 727,407 shares. 1St Source Bank stated it has 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 2,547 shares to 58,861 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,596 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).