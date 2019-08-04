As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Boosted 3M Company (MMM) Stake by $1.40 Million

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 81,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 74,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares to 20,595 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,078 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. $3.22 million worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,420 shares to 193,640 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,757 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.