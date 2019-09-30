As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered Holding; Rbf Capital Upped Stake in Dana (DAN) by $979,070

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 15,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.02 million, down from 5.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.84 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 57.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 51,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 141,564 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 90,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.35M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 13/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: FTSE 100 falls as Dana boss meets with GKN shareholders to fend off Melrose bid; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s Keith Wandell to Serve as Non-Executive Chairman; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Portion of Bid for GKN’s Automotive Unit; 09/03/2018 – DANA PACT TO COMBINE W/ GKN’S DRIVELINE UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Dana: Estimated Value for Programs Total More Than GBP300 Million; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL ALSO DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – DANA OPEN TO U.K. SECONDARY LISTING TO WIN OVER GKN HOLDERS: FT; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 290,437 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 24,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 24,800 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 1.16 million shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 3.92 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 177,050 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 118,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 22,059 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Paradigm Cap has invested 0.07% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com reported 125,900 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 2.60 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Llc owns 1.88M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 1.56 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 27,874 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 0.75% or 1.84M shares in its portfolio. Stanley accumulated 73,293 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.88% or 670,226 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 332,251 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Stearns Serv Grp invested in 50,081 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 667,680 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Company holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 217,475 shares. Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 1.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 709 shares. Srb has 8,764 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta holds 14,033 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest invested in 0.26% or 65,298 shares. 16,157 are held by Atlas Browninc. Tealwood Asset Incorporated stated it has 60,082 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.62 million shares to 9.50M shares, valued at $266.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 28,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).