As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder British Columbia Investment Management Lowered Holding; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lifted Its Position in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by $50.65 Million as Valuation Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22 million, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 90,732 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 455,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.93M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 15.58M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) owns 17,648 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,782 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd reported 181,910 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 1.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hwg Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr invested in 1.74% or 248,400 shares. Qs Invsts invested in 0.37% or 616,810 shares. 13,199 were accumulated by Advisory. Focused Wealth Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 18,556 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And holds 2.44% or 192,630 shares in its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 40,926 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Com stated it has 600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 4.20M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com reported 281,354 shares stake. Tower Bridge Advsr owns 90,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,602 shares to 14,169 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 35,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 107,470 shares to 989,798 shares, valued at $51.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 72,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 3,275 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 1,040 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 3,772 shares. Everence Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,490 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 20,951 shares. Btim Corp reported 0.41% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 0.02% or 16,419 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Lc has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 70,709 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Parametric Associates Lc owns 33,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 313 shares.