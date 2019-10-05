As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut Holding by $5.80 Million; As Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) Share Price Rose, Cognios Capital Increased Its Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 107,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 22,649 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 108,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 88,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 34.61M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Staying close to home, Infineon to build new chip plant in Austria; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – AMD Says No Performance Impact For Newly Disclosed Security Flaws — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 2.87 million shares. The Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 714,300 are held by Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca. 1.52M are held by Citadel Ltd Llc. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 346,003 shares. Maplelane Cap has 729,182 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co has 11,925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William And Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 43,992 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 104,464 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Llc reported 12,905 shares. State Street has invested 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 41,304 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.1% or 11.74M shares.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:HSY) by 4,584 shares to 16,724 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,255 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21,325 shares to 83,627 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 157,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt holds 1.11M shares. Country Tru Bancshares reported 1.06 million shares. Advisors Asset Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 768,679 shares. 45,957 were accumulated by Kingfisher Capital Limited Com. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Halsey Associate Inc Ct invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Credit Agricole S A has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.11% or 7,478 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 52,698 shares. 1.50M were reported by Bristol John W And Ny. Butensky & Cohen Security Incorporated reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 221,199 are owned by Goelzer Invest Mgmt. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 52,151 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 56,010 shares. Moreover, Vision Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

