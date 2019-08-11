As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Greenleaf Trust Lowered Its Stake by $350,966; Ally Finl (ALLY) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 6,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 71,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 78,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.56 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC) by 37,778 shares to 93,625 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 8,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Limited Co stated it has 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 11.44M shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 220,840 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Liability holds 679 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt invested in 220,758 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt has 74,946 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 598,251 shares. 14,543 were reported by Miles Capital. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28.03M shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc invested in 2,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc holds 160,173 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Security Natl Tru has invested 1.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 44,629 shares. Olstein Capital LP accumulated 157,963 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

