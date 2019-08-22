As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Leuthold Group Cut Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by $325,108 as Market Value Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 10,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 76,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 86,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 79,603 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 82,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 1.50 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 86,143 shares to 106,196 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.96 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,566 shares to 15,063 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.