As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Increased Holding by $629,910; Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Position Maintained by Miller Howard Investments Inc

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 70.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 11,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 28,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 13,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 904,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.87M, up from 890,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.32M shares traded or 85.17% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Ltd Liability owns 46,357 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 224,916 shares. 13,558 are owned by Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Strum And Towne Incorporated accumulated 6,367 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 27,015 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,233 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 22.06M shares. Creative Planning reported 669,556 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.74% or 42,375 shares. Moreover, Proffitt And Goodson has 0.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation reported 131,648 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7,687 shares. Bell Financial Bank reported 59,575 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 127,636 shares to 43,601 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,980 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 449,459 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $95.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 308,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,323 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).