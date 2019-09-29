As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Shareholder First National Trust Co Upped Position; Marshfield Associates Position in Cummins (CMI) Has Cut by $1.38 Million as Stock Declined

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 230,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59M, up from 179,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 8,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 510,267 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.43M, down from 518,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 786,550 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,574 shares to 74,090 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 76,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,763 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ifrah Serv, a Arkansas-based fund reported 29,069 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,300 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cincinnati Financial has 2.38 million shares. West Oak Cap Limited Com stated it has 36,583 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Fincl Advantage holds 4.55% or 121,488 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.15 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Butensky Cohen Finance Security Inc stated it has 47,771 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap invested in 208,522 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Management invested 0.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Balyasny Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 55,127 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ancora Advisors Ltd Com holds 319,661 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons Datadog Is a Hot IPO – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37 million shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Investors Service Inc accumulated 3,308 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 18,397 are owned by Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Serv Advsr accumulated 132,363 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cap Fund Management holds 0.08% or 52,888 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,861 shares. Srb Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,999 shares. Rockland Tru reported 7,962 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 39,800 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.42% or 8,495 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 34,818 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Finemark Bankshares And has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,395 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na accumulated 2,967 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.33% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90 million for 10.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Navistar 4.0: Positive But Already Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Startup Loop Energy Gets Cash Infusion From Engine-Maker Cummins – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.