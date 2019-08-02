As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Position; Tnb Financial Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed by $563,576

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 14,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 102,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, down from 116,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 10.69 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Limited holds 2.35% or 242,626 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Middleton Inc Ma holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,105 shares. Hilltop Holdings reported 20,448 shares. Cadinha Co Ltd Liability reported 10,539 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 15,790 shares in its portfolio. 3,198 are held by Winch Advisory Ltd. Barnett Inc has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 516 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 145,976 shares. Fort Lp reported 26,332 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny invested in 2.3% or 121,467 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,337 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,377 shares. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas accumulated 243,184 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,808 shares to 23,847 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,443 shares to 19,543 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 8,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T invested in 1.2% or 1.24 million shares. 6.25M are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Bessemer Secs Lc holds 10,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Ltd has 1.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 579,112 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt invested in 136,000 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parametric Port Associates Ltd holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16.18M shares. Bluestein R H owns 523,211 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 54,377 shares. The United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Llp has invested 1.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Orleans Capital Management La holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,365 shares. Td Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1,460 shares. Kwmg Lc invested in 0% or 97 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.