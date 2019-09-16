As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Decreased Its Holding; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding by $11.36 Million

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23 million, down from 279,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 3.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 212.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 98,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 145,172 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 46,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 144,797 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.89 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited accumulated 58,220 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability owns 1.74 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York, a New York-based fund reported 5,450 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7,783 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 1.59M shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Chatham Grp Incorporated has invested 2.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 55,500 are held by Park Circle. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grimes Company holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 297,256 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr owns 1.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 150,241 shares. Bainco Int Invsts reported 173,259 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,570 are held by Valicenti Advisory Serv. Garland Management has invested 4.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers Bancshares owns 45,524 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,706 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone. 1,900 were accumulated by Yorktown Mgmt & Communication. Coastline Trust invested in 0.18% or 10,760 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,423 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.02% or 239,195 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 92 shares. Davis R M Inc stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability reported 7,865 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited reported 12,186 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.66% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Huntington Bancorp accumulated 38,631 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Chevy Chase Hldg holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 153,304 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.19% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Agf Invests invested in 0.04% or 28,962 shares.