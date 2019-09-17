As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Lkq (LKQ)

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 29,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456,596 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.15M, up from 427,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 849,141 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23M, down from 279,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 4.29M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendershot Invs Inc reported 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Georgia-based Marco Invest Lc has invested 3.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Indiana Invest Mgmt owns 15,413 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 15,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 214,700 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). James Research Incorporated stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealthquest Corp stated it has 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers & Merchants reported 254,923 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 1.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,030 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Point And Fin N A stated it has 143,344 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Sather Fin Gp Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 143,300 are owned by Cna Financial.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2,931 shares to 142,149 shares, valued at $18.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 25,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,408 shares, and cut its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 2,893 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). New York-based American Int Group has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 5,710 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Group Llc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 7,713 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.08% or 10.36 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 61,673 shares. Ent Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). New York-based Epoch Inv has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Villere St Denis J & Communication Ltd Company, Louisiana-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 174,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Paloma has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 44,650 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 09/12: (RVG) (LKQ) (RNG) Higher (TOCA) (ADVM) (TLRD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on LKQ Corp. (LKQ) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why LKQ Stock Just Jumped 10% – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.