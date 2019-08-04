As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Holder 10-15 Associates Has Trimmed Holding; Ipswich Investment Management Co Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Raised by $475,488 as Stock Price Rose

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 99,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family Invs owns 42,400 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 3.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.27 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.27M shares. Lvm Limited Mi holds 5.39% or 199,301 shares. Firsthand Cap Management Inc reported 4.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 8.10M shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management has 80,700 shares. 27.51M were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. The California-based Rice Hall James Ltd has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Henry H Associates reported 1.02M shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 19,562 shares. Atria Invs Llc reported 158,186 shares stake. 42,374 were reported by Aimz Invest Ltd Llc. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 65,710 shares or 2.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 35,835 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose owns 2.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 515,645 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 4.44 million shares. 218,576 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Cardinal Mngmt reported 2.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Delta Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,811 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 2.04M shares stake. Stralem And Incorporated holds 137,540 shares. Paragon Mngmt has invested 5.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kidder Stephen W invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 105,824 were reported by Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd. Merriman Wealth Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,538 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,556 shares. 4.70 million were reported by Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.