As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Holding; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lifted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $906,750

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Ca reported 1.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Arga Mgmt Lp has 0.41% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Curbstone Mgmt Corp reported 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Company reported 186 shares. 35,400 were accumulated by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 9,659 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 0.23% or 14,465 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 124,628 shares stake. Prudential Inc accumulated 4.10M shares. Intact Investment Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 117,300 shares. Everence Mgmt stated it has 23,730 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has 0.38% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 896 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt owns 1.54% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 38,427 shares. Permit Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,700 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,106 shares to 3,204 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,778 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 11,244 shares. Davis R M Inc stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madison Investment Holding holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 539,389 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated stated it has 3.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc reported 140,109 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability holds 1.02% or 26.65M shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moneta Gp Advisors Lc reported 3,019 shares stake. Osborne Capital Ltd invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kistler holds 0.34% or 15,030 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, S&Co Inc has 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 211,992 shares. At Bancorporation reported 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustmark State Bank Department accumulated 0.92% or 168,268 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 15,400 shares to 748,800 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).