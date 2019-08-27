As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised Its Holding by $662,712; Carmax (KMX) Valuation Rose While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Trimmed Holding by $360,939

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 1.13M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 204.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 12,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 18,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 13.95M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 14.84 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,266 were accumulated by Country Club Tru Na. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 75,024 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 4,205 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 400 shares. 3,350 are held by Dsam Ptnrs (London). Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 57,700 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Amer Rech And Management Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 250 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 11,288 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.59% or 39,200 shares in its portfolio. Check Mngmt Inc Ca accumulated 834,619 shares. 22,523 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1.61M shares. Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 4,136 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK) by 9,391 shares to 12,928 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Time Is Not Different – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,432 shares to 17,351 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 4,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,595 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 42,164 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Company holds 0.52% or 247,340 shares in its portfolio. 12,450 are held by Garrison Asset Management Limited Company. Barnett & Com has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Professional Advisory stated it has 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.01% or 927,007 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co holds 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 571,296 shares. The Texas-based Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kistler invested in 15,030 shares. Blue Fin Cap Inc holds 0.69% or 24,521 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,100 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.48M shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Adv holds 112,406 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2.82 million shares. Essex Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.