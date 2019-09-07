As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Comgest Global Investors Sas Increased by $1.64 Million Its Holding; Newport Asia Boosted Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $70.96 Million; Valuation Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 30,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 365,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.73 million, up from 334,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.60M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

