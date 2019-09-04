As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, 10-15 Associates Has Decreased Its Stake; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Decreased Dover (DOV) Stake by $456,444; Market Value Declined

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 9.42 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $93.13. About 463,420 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,001 shares to 112,046 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 15.22 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.