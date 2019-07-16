As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position; Centene Del (CNC) Shares Declined While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 296 shares. 5,068 were accumulated by Iberiabank. Grp holds 0.04% or 196,259 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 389,672 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust reported 20,230 shares. Ironwood Lc accumulated 250 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc reported 7,430 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 1.18M were accumulated by Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc. Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.30 million shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 417,557 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 2,700 shares. 184,738 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 10,000 shares. Bb&T Lc owns 45,894 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares to 326 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,581 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares to 33,919 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability holds 15,695 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Old Republic International reported 2.47% stake. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 74,150 shares. M&R Mgmt owns 14,639 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Company owns 779,067 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. 121,242 are held by Wetherby Asset Management. 6.50M are held by Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome. Profit Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 24.50M shares. 104,606 are held by Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or. 502,287 are held by Crawford Invest Counsel. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Inc accumulated 129,437 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Cypress Gru reported 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 5.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 270,320 shares.