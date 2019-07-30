As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $530,000; Confluence Investment Management Position in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 5,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,184 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.24 million, up from 310,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $155.74. About 1.65M shares traded or 25.70% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 476,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 80,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. $2.57 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY) by 475,295 shares to 325,283 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Barclays Capital M by 46,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,506 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

