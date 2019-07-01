As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Loeb Partners Increased Its Stake; Beech Hill Advisors Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Trimmed by $602,343 as Market Value Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 22,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 172,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 27.06M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH ECONOMIST MICHELLE MEYER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 15.29 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares to 100 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Dragon Fd Inc (TDF).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: VHC,AAPL,PRGS,VRRM,JKS – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, AZZ, Flowserve, Timken and Broadwind – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: SNX,MU,BB,BB.TO – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc owns 3.05 million shares. Baxter Bros reported 5,486 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 244,475 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Capital City Trust Co Fl has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,380 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,950 shares. Martin Com Inc Tn accumulated 47,700 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Florida-based Professional Advisory has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192,869 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd reported 7,976 shares. Diversified Company holds 174,358 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 538,800 shares. 153,933 are held by Community Commercial Bank Na. Stillwater Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 72,910 shares. 2.81M are owned by Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Chemung Canal Communications owns 29,010 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is the 10th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/28: (CDMO) (CAMP) (PRGS) (LJPC) (STZ) (BAC) (SRNE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: The Reason To Stay Long The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,735 shares to 40,524 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.