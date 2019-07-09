As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $534,929; Financial Architects Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $750,652 as Share Value Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 10,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 86,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 11.31 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $198.9. About 9.82 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 01/05/2018 – The speakers, one of which will come with a camera and a touch screen, will connect directly to Facebook Messenger. They will also come equipped with a smart voice assistant that’s tied to Facebook’s artificial intelligence program, M; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 10/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings for the Facebook founder and CEO; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor Robert McNamee; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an “emperor for life” and not accountable to anybody, says Yale’s Jeff Sonnenfeld; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to depart

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,126 shares to 377 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 72,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,743 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.