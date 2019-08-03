As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Wisconsin Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by $356,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 277,400 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb holds 14,337 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 47,420 shares. 11.01 million were reported by Amer Century Cos. 21,642 were reported by Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc World Corp accumulated 1.16M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mai Cap Management has invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willow Creek Wealth Management accumulated 0.72% or 26,390 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 546,318 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 194,261 shares. Barnett & Comm, Tennessee-based fund reported 991 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 40,871 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. 389,326 were accumulated by Torray Ltd. Profit Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares to 181,751 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Foster & Motley holds 0.3% or 19,357 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,109 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability has 308,445 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.92 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 217,824 shares. Tributary Cap Lc accumulated 317,456 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Invesco Ltd accumulated 40,871 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Management And Company has 0.15% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,130 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services invested in 0.18% or 1,616 shares. Nordea Inv Management reported 0.01% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,055 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.69% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 17.89 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.