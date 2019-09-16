As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Summit Securities Group Upped Holding by $739,800; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding In Celgene (CELG) Was Boosted

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 433,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.07M, up from 417,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 3.94 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 232.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 19,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Management reported 33,953 shares. Sib Llc owns 45,477 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 15,518 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Zwj Invest Counsel reported 219,740 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 5,883 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 0.15% or 5.98M shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,430 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Jet Investors LP owns 10.26% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 563,000 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.1% or 4,530 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.55% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 38,837 were reported by Burns J W &. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 29,627 shares to 48,373 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 102,144 were reported by Hennessy Advisors Incorporated. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com reported 27.98 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Com Fincl Bank reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 0.66% or 423,915 shares. Moreover, Spc Fincl Incorporated has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 49,181 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co has 197,027 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx owns 12,270 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Nadler Fincl Gp invested in 0.18% or 11,432 shares. Clark Cap Gru invested in 1.56M shares. Ancora Limited Co holds 0.72% or 319,661 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.39% stake. Atwood & Palmer reported 543,452 shares. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 295,065 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, a Florida-based fund reported 47,771 shares. Illinois-based Magnetar Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.