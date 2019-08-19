As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Has Lifted Stake; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Upped Its Wayfair (W) Position by $138.16 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 261.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 933,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.60 million, up from 357,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 2.88 million shares traded or 79.67% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 6,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 150,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, up from 144,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 614,929 are held by Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1.24% or 427,788 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 1% or 2.22M shares. Barry Advsrs Limited Liability reported 4,979 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Aspen Management holds 0.76% or 20,058 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Round Table Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 353.98 million shares. Fil Limited stated it has 11.44M shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Sterling Invest Mngmt owns 1.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 43,760 shares. Washington Bancorp holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 233,585 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 2,335 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Com reported 941,232 shares or 4.52% of all its holdings.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA) by 13,739 shares to 348,310 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vang Ftse All (VEU) by 30,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,719 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advisors owns 12,399 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Bares Capital Mgmt has invested 6.65% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 375,981 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd reported 133,441 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 604 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 95,810 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% or 3,406 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 40,336 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 2,354 shares stake. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.03% or 220,234 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Com holds 372,667 shares. Bridgeway Inc invested in 0.02% or 12,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 3,904 shares.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Wayfair’s Stock Closed 10.4% Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair at six-month low after disclosing note offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $423,120 activity.