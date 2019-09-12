As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $551,448; Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holder James Investment Research Has Lowered Stake by $422,200 as Share Price Declined

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 12.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 67.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 10,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 5,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 15,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 1.25 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.89 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,914 shares. Bristol John W stated it has 2.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Platinum Inv Management invested in 0.05% or 35,700 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.01% or 25,240 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fdx Advisors reported 164,941 shares. Davy Asset has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 21,107 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt accumulated 4.67% or 114,807 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clean Yield Gru accumulated 99,912 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Freestone Lc reported 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wills Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mechanics National Bank Tru Department has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trust Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 27,508 shares to 84,101 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Year (TLT) by 24,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY).